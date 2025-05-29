La Corte se estira y todos los sectores políticos quieren mojar

Varios proyectos legislativos avanzan para aumentar la cantidad de miembros del Alto Tribunal. Cuanto más ancha, menos poder para Rosatti.

Hay 8 proyectos dando vuelta. El oficialismo avala, sin militarla, ensanchar la cantidad de cortesanos. Creen que 7 sería una cantidad razonable. Actualmente la Corte funciona tan solo con tres integrantes, ya que hay dos vacantes no cubiertas.

Tras el fracaso de los ingresos de Lijo y Mansilla, los candidatos que introdujo el presidente Milei, los libertarios deben agudizar conexiones políticas , las mismas directamente en sintonía con otras necesidades como las del enclave kirchnerista.

Hay un coincidencias y es que el modelo vigente no camina y que el titular del cuerpo, Horacio Rosatti, habría cumplido un su tiempo en la conducción el palacio judicial.Cuantos más miembros nuevos ingresen su poder tenderá a la licuación.

El efecto tenaza, que aplican el ex ministro de justicia junto a Rosenkrantz al miembro en minoría (Ricardo Lorenzetti), ha producido una suerte de parálisis en la acción cortesana . Uno de los temas sensibles, que le toca resolver, es el caso Vialidad que implica el futuro político de Cristina.

La última vez que se modificó la cantidad de jueces de la Corte fue en 2006, con la sanción de un proyecto de la entonces senadora Cristina Kirchner, que la redujo de 9 a 5 miembros.

Rodolfo Barra, antes de irse del gobierno de Milei, había introducido la idea de ampliación. El ex Procurador y ex integrante de la Corte menemista, en ese momento quedó solo con la idea, que ahora parece ser una necesidad para el oficialismo.

No se descarta que el Ejecutivo insista en ese marco con el juez federal Ariel Lijo. Habrá dos mujeres y otros lugares a repartir con el peronismo, ya sea de centro, representado por Pichetto, como el de izquierda (Cristina).

 