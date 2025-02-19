La guerra de periodistas crece y podría terminar en Tribunales

El abogado Gabriel Iezzi avisó que mandará una carta documento. Milei habló del tema.

Las declaraciones de Jonatan Viale en contra de otros periodistas a los que no identificó iniciaron una batalla que puede terminar en Tribunales.  “A vos te digo que yo no acepté hacerla la campaña a un candidato que sacó,  creo, un 11 % de los votos, pero vos agarraste”, fue una de las frases de la explosiva editorial. Luego habló en plural.

Hoy, el presidente Milei levantó el tema. “Ayer a la noche Jonatan Viale reveló tener conocimiento de algo que advierto desde 2021: existe vínculo directo entre los políticos corruptos y los periodistas ensobrados. La justicia debería investigar, según lo dicho en TN, si el ex precandidato a presidente que sacó 11 puntos usó recursos de los porteños para su campaña presidencial y/o para ensuciar y calumniar al resto de los candidatos, ensobrando a todo aquel que esté a la venta”, tuiteó el Presidente.

Un rato después, el abogado Gabriel Iezzi, amigo y panelista de Eduardo Feinmann, avisó que se viene un “camino judicial” y arrobó al conductor. “Un camino judicial que se inicia en breve por indicación del amigo @edufeiok, así es el estado de derecho y la responsabilidad inherente a cada uno por sus actos y dichos”, lanzó.

Según pudo saber este medio, el primer paso será una carta documento.

Viale volvió a hablar del tema en su programa de radio. Dijo que no hacía falta nombrar a nadie “porque todo el mundo a quienes se refirió”. Y dijo que sería bueno que se investigue el financiamiento de la campaña de Rodriguez Larreta pero también de Sergio Massa.