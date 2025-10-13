La última entrevista a Fred Machado a minutos de su detención: de espaldas y quebrado

El empresario habló con América cuando se enteró que la Policía lo estaba yendo a buscar.

La última entrevista de “Fred” Machado, minutos antes de su detención, tuvo ribetes insólitos. El empresario habló de espaldas y mandó mensajes encriptados cuando la Policía lo estaba yendo a buscar. A esa hora, la Corte Suprema ya había resuelto su extradición. “Te están yendo a buscar”, le avisaron sus abogados.

Machado fue entrevistado para el programa de Rolanda Graña y el reportaje recién se emitió este domingo. El recurso de hablar de espaldas no sirvió para nada. Minutos después, la Policía Federal ingresó al lugar, lo detuvo y distribuyó las imágenes por todos lados.

La periodista que viajó a Viedma, muy cercana a la familia, contó que había ingresado a la casa a las 9.30. A esa hora, Machado ya había dado la primera entrevista con Radio Rivadavia. A partir de ese momento hizo al menos media docena de reportajes. Recién cuando lo abogados le avisaron que era inminente su arresto, habló con América, pero de espaldas.