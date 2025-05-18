La veda: ese lugar oscuro donde el fastidio del votante va creciendo

Comienza la votación porteña. Con mal tiempo y peor cara. ¿Qué se festejará?

Dolores tuvo un sábado terrible. Como consecuencia de las persistente tormentas, estuvo casi 24 hora sin luz en Caballito. Trató de tomársela con soda y se fue a su clase de Gym, donde a pocas cuadras,  decenas de cultores de la vida sana tenían la ansiada conectividad y podían recargar sus celulares.

En una pantalla , mientras corría en la cinta, vio el desastre de los miles de evacuados por las inundaciones,  en la provincia de Buenos Aires.

¿Será que a nosotros los porteños todavía no nos tapó del todo el agua?

Enrique quiso ir  con su señora , ambos vecinos (de toda la vida) de Belgrano, a cenar afuera. Un gusto cada vez más espaciado para sus economías de sobrevivientes de la clase media. Tempranito, como para ir a votar a primera hora el domingo,  y luego seguir con los últimos capítulos del Eternauta.

La moza les sirvió una copita de jerez, esas gentilezas de la casa antes que llegue la dolorosa. Cuando iba a dar el ultimo sorbo, afligida, la empleada gastronómica les suplicó que lo terminaran rápido, ya que podían ser motivo de una multa al local. Se había equivocado ,  ya que desde el 83 no se puede vender alcohol la noche anterior, so pretexto de cuidar la cordura del acto comicial.

Quique se quedó sin su copa de Malbec y con al sensación de haber recibido un reto, como una vez su padre le propinó por una llegada tarde, tras las primeras salidas de boliches con amigos.

¿Algo habremos hecho para ser tratados así por una dirigencia que además nos derrama mensajes tan asimilables como para niños que aun no saben leer o simios del eslabón perdido?

La casta, de la nueva y la vieja,  sabe que si sancionara una ley de voto voluntario, la caída seria estrepitosa. La elección donde iremos a votar unos 2 millones y medio de inscritos en el padrón , pasó de ser de una lección municipal a un “mata mata nacional”.

Una elección incómoda como se la quiera ver. Desde el lado sufriente de los votantes,  al que se los hará votar dos veces en el año. Se recuerda que se adelantaron las elecciones supuestamente para valorar los contenidos de la agenda porteña. Solo nos quedamos con el olor a pis y las respuestas desechando que la culpa sea de los gatos mal olientes.

Para la dirigencia, otra comprobación de que el acto electoral es aquello que ocurre en el medio de  perpetuas peleas de poder concentrado, un barro que ni siquiera pudo disimular  el extraño humor standapero de algunos candidatos en la campaña.

Una ultima reflexión, escuchó Enrique mientras se preguntaba si en el bar de enfrente habría una bebida espirituosa: ” Viejo, ¿ para cuándo las mesas mixtas para votar? Ustedes siempre terminan antes…”, dijo distraída sin advertir que ya existen mesas para todes.

Como en la serie éxito podríamos decir :”está cayendo mierda desde el cielo”.

Horacio Caride

 