Loan un nombre que interpela a una Corrientes que vota el domingo

¿Por qué no se habla mas en la campaña del caso del chico desaparecido ? Escenario de balotaje.

¿Nos hemos olvidado ya de esa carita , la de un niño inocente que en medio de un asado familiar desaparece buscando naranjas en el camino? En la localidad de 9 de Julio, el siniestro secreto se mantiene.

En las narices de su abanico familiar, un niño de 10 años se borró del mapa. Desapareció un 13 de junio de 2024, es decir hace más de un año que nadie encontró una explicación.La principal hipótesis es que el niño fue víctima de una red de trafíco de personas.

Varios integrantes de se familia estás detenidos por sospechas de haber sido sus posibles entregadores. La Justicia de Corrientes se declaró incompetente y la causa judicial pasó aL fuero federal. La incompetencia es de todo un sistema político local , si es que unos quiere ser indulgente con la idea de complicidad. Sin embargo, sin ningún tipo de complejo , este domingo 31 de agosto se va a las urnas. Del tema, en sus bocas proselitistas ,nada. Está amputado..​

La atomización es espejo de lo que ocurre en otros distritos electorales.Muchos candidatos , y la posibilidad de niveles importantes de ausentismo en las urnas, son las postales previas. El nepotismo y continuismo de figuras cuasi autócratas , es un denominador común en la etapa de los últimos 24 años, Tres políticos radicales  fueron los platos reiterativos para el correntino medio.12 años de Ricardo Colombi , dos de 8 años de Gustavo Valdés. Uno de Ricardo Colombi ,primo de Ricardo. Es decir una repartija entre primos y hermanos. Todo queda en familia.

Hubo, en su historial provincial, un total de 17 intervenciones federales.Su democracia, de baja calidad, se mide en la concentración de empleos estatales.Es sabido que quien, desde un empleo estatal, se digna a manifestarse en contra de los oficialismos, debe dar explicaciones inmediatas a sus superiores.

Fue así durante estas décadas de hegemonía radical como también , en el comienzo, cuando gobernaban los Romero Feris. Los medios están maniatados por la pauta oficial. No es raro , entonces, que el nombre Loan , esté invisibilizado. A nadie le conviene que se agite la memoria de que niños puedan desaparecer en las narices de los responsables de una provincia, en las que al tráfico por las fronteras es una problemática reiterativa.

Los Valdés quieren evitar un balotaje , que de provocarse deberá realizarse en tres semanas.En ese escenario , muchos otros pedazos de la politica, es muy probable que se unan , saldando profundas diferencias existentes , para sacarles la manija a los hermanos del poder. En esta hipotética instancia descansa un creciente optimismo del candidato K,Tincho Ascúa, el intendente de Paso de los Libres que le organizó un monumental acto de apoyo a Cristina,tiempo antes de caer presa. Su frente se llama , de forma sugerente, Limpiar Corrientes.

La monja Marta Pelloni viene denuncaido , en soledad, una rede de encubrimiento político, judicial y policíaco en la provincia.Al contrario del fenpomeno social que logró romper el sileencio de la corrupción en Catamarca, con el caso María Soledad Morales.En Corrientes , el miedo y la patía reinan.

Los manifestantes con carteles reclamando justicia se fueron diluyendo  los candidatos se amoldaron aeste status quo.El oficialismo es el gran favorito. El peronismo tiene una historial de peleas internas que los alejó del poder . Quien semeta en un eventual balotaje podría dar el batacazo.Loan sigue esperando…

 

Horacio Caride

 