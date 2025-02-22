Longobardi arranca en Perfil

Tras unos meses olvidabables, para su carrera profesional, Marcelo Longonbardi decidió rearmarse en el Grupo Perfil. El periodista arranca el primer lunes de marzo de 7 a 8 por NetTV y radio Perfil. Además, participará del pase con Jorge Fontevecchia de un intercambio de opiniones de agenda a partir de las 10 hs.

Longobardi mantiene una amistad importante con Fontevecchia,  quien lo va a cobijar, después de su ruidosa salida de Radio Rivadavia. El periodista denunció presiones del poder para su salida del aire.