Longobardi contó su relación traumática con Macri

En el pase de streaming que hace con Jorge Fontevecchia, Marcelo Longobardi contó una sabrosa anécdota de su traumática relación personal con el ex presidente Mauricio Macri. Reveló que escribió un libro que nunca se publicó sobre el líder del PRO, con el que se conoció cuando los dos eran muy jovencitos.

Según Longobardi, la editorial que le encargó el trabajo no le dejó corregir los capítulos que el periodista estaba disconforme con el resultado y entonces dejó en un cajón el proyecto. Dice que tiene ganas de relanzarlo. Sobre Macri, del cual está distanciado, dijo que “es una persona muchas veces desagradable que le gusta ostentar el poder sobre las otras personas”.