Los parteros de la derrota de Milei

Hay varios responsables. El presidente no quiere ceder puntos del plan económico. Es la “economía” real la que habló.

El presidente Javier Milei reconoció temprano al derrota.Eso fue positivo teniendo en cuenta su personalidad . Sin embargo , redobló la apuesta sobre el plan económico de la motosierra. Al decir que comienza la autocrítica en las Fuerzas del Cielo, aún no está claro si su revisionismo implicará solo responsables de segundas o terceras líneas o funcionarios de su círculo íntimo.En principio, desde la Rosada descarta un cambio de gabinete.

A la hora de responsabilidades, Milei debe hacerse cargo de una estrategia errática al nacionalizar la elección bonaerense e involucrarse tanto en la campaña. Encima el León tuvo que estar a la defensiva por el escándalo de sospechas de corrupción en torno a su hermana.

Karina fue la “estratega”de campaña. Obturó un acuerdo amplio con el ex presidente Mauricio Macri, quien habría jugado a restar apoyo a la fiscalización del complejo acto electoral. Insistió con Sebastián Pareja como su asesor armador y corrió del plan de candidaturas al asesor estrella Santiago Caputo. Sus miradas sesgadas hicieron entrar al gobierno en una guerra de carpetazos y espionaje. La falta de profesionalismo político salta a la vista en los manejos del Jefe.

Subestimaron la fortaleza del aparato peronista y la tracción que genera el trabajo de campo de los intendentes para aglutina fuerzas. Pareja y otros fueron arietes de manotazo de ahogado rehuyendo a una lógica mejor aceitada que hubiera sido depositar confianza en los expertos del PRO.

Algunos de ellos como Ritondo y Santilli son también grandes derrotados, ya que llevaron al PRO a una suerte de rendición ante los violetas sin garantías a cambio. Bailaron por un cargo y se olvidaron de cuidar la autenticidad de su núcleo duro de votantes, A la vez , esa manera cerrada de acordar dejó sueltos a referentes amarillos que se cobraron venganza.

Los Menem , Martín y Lule , están en el centro de las observaciones. El primero por su precaria gestión en la Cámara de diputados, un especio de derrotas seguras para el oficialismo. El primo , por ser casta pura, una figura polémica en los asuntos de sobras en contrataciones por ejemplo en el Pami.

Diego Valenzuela era la promesa de volcar un tsunami de votos en la primer sección electoral. El intendente de Tres de Febrero fue arrastrado por el voto castigo al gobierno.

Es indisociable esta estruendosa derrota de ciertos factores nada empáticos del modelo económico del gobierno. A la cabeza de las definiciones se encuadran el ministro Toto Caputo y el desregulador serial, Federico sturzenegger. El plan recorta sobre espacios sensibles y prestigiosos de la sociedad. Como derrotero las imágenes del Garraham o el recorte a los planes para discapacitados , fueron botones de sobra para ir encontrando explicaciones.

Horacio Caride