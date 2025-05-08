Lospennato y Fanny quedaron congeladas en la pantalla cuando ganó “Ficha Sucia”

La candidata de la ciudad del PRO y la perodista legendaria estaban invitadas en el estudio de TN , Daban por seguro que ganaría Ficha Limpia lo que iba a provocar la salida del campo electoral de Cristina. Qué pasó.

Fue un momento televisivo increíble. En el programa de TN, Solo Una Vuelta Más, todo era sonrisas entre los invitados . El clima previo al instante de la votación era “ganamos ocntra la impnidad”. Estaba Silvia Lospennato, autora de Ficha Limpia, y una adherente ilustre, como la periodista Fanny Mandelbaum. De pronto cuando la vice presidente, Victoria Villarruel, leyó el resultado ajustado de la votación rechazando el renombrado proyecto que deajba fuera de la cancha a Cristina, las cara quedarpn congeladas en pantalla. Estupor y sopresa.

El resultado fue : por la positiva 36 y por el rechazo 35. Cabe aclarar que se necesitaba un mínimo de 37 votos para aprobar Ficha Limpia. El conductor , Diego Sehinkman, lo anunciaba con bombos y platillos. ” Miren esta imagen los iimpulsores…de los debemos a ellos”.

 