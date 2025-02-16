Milei en su primera encerrona como presidente, pasa del estar a la ofensiva a tener que dar explicaciones

El criptogate que sacude la imagen del presidente, tendrá el verdadero termómetro político y social en la apertura de la semana.

“Tomate una aspirina porque te va a traer suerte ” , podría ser una frase del Dr Cureta, aquel personaje de historieta (luego llevado al cine por Gianni Lunadei).

El presidente Milei , difícilmente sea ingenuo en un tema que conoce de sobra, que es ser asesor financiero. Lo ha sido, durante muchos años,  de una de los principales empresarios nacionales. En todos los foros internacionales,  que ha recorrido en lo que va de su mandato, se reunió con inversores de las principales empresas Tech. A ese ecosistema lo conoce de sobra.

Tendrá que demostrar en las semana que su honorabilidad , en este episodio escandaloso, no está horadando su principal fuente de confianza , en la opinión pública , que es:  “Milei será un loco, pero es diferente al resto de los corruptos”.

Los mercados y sus aperturas, desde el lunes, tendrán un primer veredicto. Un consultor, bien informado, no cree que por ahora Giorgeva reste apoyo del FMI a la Argentina, pero ella y otras del circulo financiero,  estarán muy atentos a cómo se desenvuelva su credibilidad como presidente . Si algo está seguro el Fondo es que no quiere seguir rifando prestigio prestando plata sin garantías.

Pensar que el Congreso , a través de un juicio político , irá definiendo la suerte de un. presidente que se resguarda en encuestas que lo ponderan en forma apreciable por haber estabilizado la economia, pareciera otro ataque de arrogancia opositora, desconectada con la realidad.

Sin embargo, antes del Criptogate, fueron creciendo las dudas,  en el campo del modelo económico , sostenido en el ancla al dólar y reservas del central muy estrechas. No hace falta recordar , en estas líneas , lo dinámico que representa el devenir de los acontecimientos de nuestro país,  en una semana a otra.

Si hace horas solo se hablaba de Ficha Limpia y lo justo que seria que  Cristina quedase obturada de ser candidata, con el peso de una doble condena.

Trump , a antes de asumir su segundo mandato no consecutivo, lanzó su propia criptomoneda. La diferencia fue que lo hizo sin ocultar verdadera intenciones y dándolo el sello de su nombre. Fue , en todo caso una maniobra inmoral pero no una estafa.

Milei tiene tiempo para explicar que ha sido un “ingenuo”. Supongamos la historia mas benévola: ” Los arribistas de la criptomoneda $Libra, convencieron al presidente que esto iba a representar una buena oportunidad par la Argentina . Milei, híper impulsivo en las redes , vio en esta noticia una forma de generar buen clima de negocios , hasta que la platita real llegue”.

La historia blanca tiene muchos huecos para la compasiva digestión. ¿ Puede ser, un especialista en lo financiero,  tan ingenuo? ¿ Quiénes son esos cuatro apostadores que se hicieron, en un par de minutos, millonarios por el tuit del primer mandatario?

Mientras estas preguntas inquietan, Milei tiene quién lo defienda. Desde la cárcel, él estafador piramidal Cositorto dice que al presidente “le hicieron una cama”.  Ojalá, seamos todos unos viejos meados.

Horacio Caride

 

 

 

 

 

 