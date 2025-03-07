Milei pide con una mano y firma decretos con la otra

Su estilo es el de intentar bloquear a los demás poderes. Un juego peligroso en medio de sombras económicas.

El presidente Javier Milei borra con decretos sus amagues consesuales ante desafíos importantes que condicionarán los próximos años del país. Si bien es cierto que todo lo hace con su estilo exarcerbado, en la Asamblea Legislativa terminó pidiendo ayuda a los parlamentarios, en su gran mayoría ausentes en el recinto.

Javo es como un niño caprichoso que pierde la paciencia, en en tiempo que dura escribir un twitter. Lo hizo una vez más, con un asunto tan delicado como el dé afrontar un nuevo mega endeudamiento con el FMI. ¿Está seguro de salirse con las suyas?

Expediente Político pudo saber que la postura opositora dialoguista será rechazarle el pliego de Ariel Lijo y ceder con reparos en el paquete económico.

 

El comunicado del Ejecutivo, del jueves a la noche, plantea : “La Oficina del Presidente informa que, tal como se comprometió el Presidente Javier Milei, en la apertura de sesiones ordinarias, se dictará y remitirá al Congreso Nacional un Decreto de Necesidad y Urgencia para obtener su apoyo en el acuerdo con el Fondo Monetario Internacional. Dicho acuerdo implicará una operación de crédito público mediante la cual el Tesoro Nacional cancelará deuda existente con el Banco Central. El resultante neto de esta operación implicará una reducción del total de la deuda pública”.

Estas líneas pomposas , traducidas significan que otra vez el Poder Ejecutivo trata de bloquear el libre debate del legislativo, condicionando el debate abierto. A diferencia, de un proyecto de ley que se juega voto por voto, el DNU enviado al Congreso pasa por la Comisión Bicamenral de Trámite Legislativo, y para refutar el decreto de Milei se necesitaría una mayoría especial en ambas Cámaras.

Milei trata de ganar tiempo, haciendo uso y abuso de herramientas de la “ventajita” que otorgan las rendijas institucionales. El apremio supera lo que es su personalidad arrolladora. Sabe que el modelo no cierra sin otro by pass monetarista de los acreedores financieros internacionales.

Según se filtró, en el circulo rojo, el directorio del Fondo tiene decidido enviar unos 20 mil millones de dólares, pero con una salvedad. Sería en res partes y revisables por trimestres segun pautas de importante rigor fiscal  y apuntando al engrosamiento de reservas federales y rectificación del dólar oficial.

Tal como es un secreto a voces, el Fondo quiere imponer una reactualización del dólar oficial, sin decir la palabra “maldita”[ la devaluación.

La intención , de los observadores internacionales,  es que la Argentina muestre un aceptación mayoritaria de los actores políticos, a través del Congreso, de este nuevo reembolso de mas de 20 mil millones de dólares.

El protagonista del mangazo es el mismo que durante el gobierno de Mauricio Macri, es decir Toto Caputo. El ex Secretario de Economía del PRO y actual ministro de economía de los libertarios, tuvo manos libres para el mega endeudamiento pasado, ya que en el periodos Macri también se ignoró el rol del Congreso.

La gran diferencia es que actualmente rige la llamada Ley Guzmán, ex ministro de economia de Alberto, quien edificó la obligaron de lectura parlamentaria para cualquier acuerdo de financiamiento o crédito público con el FMI.

Habrá en las próximas horas, algunos Constitucionalista despierto que interponga un amparo. Entonces, como cita Gustavo Marangoni , ” el peronismo quedará como republicano’ , ante un presidente atrevido como pocos se vieron en la reciente historia nacional.

Horacio Caride