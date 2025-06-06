Milei y Canosa citados a una audiencia de conciliación en Comodoro Py

Es por la denuncia que le hizo el Presidente a la conductora.

En el marco de la denuncia del Presidente contra Viviana Canosa por calumnias e injurias, el juez Sebastián Ramos citó a una audiencia de conciliación, que se realizará el 20 de agosto en Comodoro Py.

Canosa contó la novedad y desafió a Milei: “Yo voy a ir, espero que usted también”.

Milei había denunciado penalmente a tres periodistas por los delitos de calumnias e injurias: Carlos Pagni, de La Nación; Ariel Lijalad, de El Destape, y Canosa. Las dos primeras denuncias fueron cerradas esta semana por el juez Daniel Rafecas.

“Firmé una denuncia contra 3 periodistas por tratarme de nazi y la tienen muy complicada porque entre los tipos que me bancaron está el presidente de Israel, y desde el diario La Nación salieron a operar en la Justicia para parar eso. Para que sepan acá cómo funcionan las cosas. Las cosas que hizo Pagni son muy graves. En la Argentina es delito, es la banalización del holocausto”, había anunciado el Presidente en una entrevista que brindó al canal de streaming Carajo.