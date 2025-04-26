Nelson cruzó a historiador en plena ceremonia de funeral del Francisco

El periodista y corresponsal, Nelson Castro no se pudo contener ante el discurso pro Vaticano del historiador, Eduardo Lázzari . “Permitiéndonoslo disentir con vos , peor los textuales que recibo del pre cónclaves de una contenido despiadado, parece de un lenguaje más aprecio a la de la cancha de Boca que de un nivel de Cardenales”, señaló cansado de escuchar obviedades. Fue en la transmisión de TN, mientras se vean las imágenes del féretro en la ceremonia la religiosa final.