No fueron 11 sino 17 , pero el Debate Ciudad pareció un potrero en medio del barro

Caruso Lombardi , uno de los candidatos hizo una comparación de la poítica con el raje a Gago en Boca. Qué pasó.

El estudio de Esparsa de donde salió la emisión del canal Ciudad del Debate porteño, pareció por momentos un potrero futbolero. Caruso Lombardi hizo paralelismos con el ambiente futbolero hablando de los resultados . “El fútbol es como la política si hablás mucho y no haces nada , terminás como Gago”, lanzó en un momento de su exposición ante cámaras.

 

Fueron los 17 candidatos en una cancha embarrada por confusiones de quien es quien y lo que dice representar. Adorni, Lospennato y Santoro trataron de hacer jugar sus preferencias en las encuestas. El portavoz presidencial chicaneó, fiel a su estilo en conferencias con la prensa. La candidata del PRO fue de menos a más. Su figura todavía es poco conocida por el electorado.

Leandro Santoro al igual que el otro peronista, Abal Medina , debieron esquivar los golpes sobre los fracasos de gobiernos como el de Alberto, el peor de la historia democrática.

Los demás se movieron con mayores licencias y riesgos. Desde la marginalidad de filo nazi, Biondini (hijo),  hasta posturas institucionales y democráticas como la de Oliveto quien reapsó todas las denuncias que el Ari hizo en COmodoro Py contra la corrupción.

Lareta y Marra pueden tranformarse en árbitros d ela contienda electoral del 18 M. En el caso dle ex Jefe de gobierno fue raro verlo otra vez desde el llano recordándole a los porteños su historia como ejecutor de poíticas públicas. Lanzó los motes que le calzan en las redes antes que otros se lo reprodujeran en el debate. ” Me dicen alien…”, se sinceró.

 

 

Los fragmentos de izquierda propuesieron un salariazo, y petardearon para todos los wines. El 18 d emayo define el VAR de las urnas.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 