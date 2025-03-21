Pagano , la chica del megáfono en el Congreso

Hay que reconocerle un atrevimiento especial, a la ex periodista y diputada libertaria, Marcela Pagano. En su enfrentamiento con Martín Menem. sabiendo que este maneja el botón silenciador, se llevó al recinto un megáfono para voviferar sus quejas a la conducción de la Cámara de diputados.