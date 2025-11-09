Pedro Rosemblat admitió que piensa lanzar su candidatura

El novio de Laly estuvo en TVR. Guiño para ser una de las figuras de renovación peronista.

Muchos observadores creen que la alternativa a un Milei vendrá por los carriles de la disrupción pero en el opuesto ideológico. Es esa carrera del nuevo paradigma abierto hace dos años se anotan varios pero, sin duda, Pedro Rosemblat tiene un ventaja.

Su popularidad se sustenta por ser el novio de Laly Espósito, una artista que ha sido elegida como blanco del odio de los libertarios. Pedro tiene una larga militancia dentro del peronismo y su salto de llegada a las nuevas generaciones ha sido desde su simpático streaming, con la canciones cambiadas, impregnadas de ironías que le envían sus seguidores. Casi una campaña política por adelantado y si oponer guita.

A Pedro lo ven cómo competidor hasta alanos periodistas que están en la antípodas, caso Eduardo Feinmann quien fue a su programa y le reconoció un futuro promisorio.

Anoche, Rosemblat estuvo de invitado en Televisión Registrada (TVR) , por C5N. Entre sus locuacidad y simpatía, dejó abierta la idea de ser candidato renovado en el peronismo. Hará un cierre de año con su streaming en la cancha de Argentinos JR. Veremos como sigue la película…