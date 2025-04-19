Peretta denunció un polo farmaceutico trucho

Marcelo Peretta denunció una estafa perpetrada hace 20 años,  en un predio de Vila Lugano donde solo hay yuyos y debería existir un polo farmacéutico.

Se iban a instalar laboratorios nacionales para bajar los precios de los medicamentos. El candidato a legislador porteño viene marcando el pulso del debate con los medicamentos y acusando de mentir a autoridades nacionales,  como a su candidato en la ciudad, Manuel  Adorni , quien propuso un QR en la caja de los medicamentos , como si eso fuera a ceder el precio.

 