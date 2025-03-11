Rada corrigió al aire a Cristina Pérez

El actor cruzó a la periodista Cristina Pérez, cuando hablaban de Bahia Blanca, su ciudad natal. El invitado interpretó que se estaban yendo del foco y pidió reorientar la charla en la solidaridad y no en el análisis político, de quiénes serían responsables. La conductora puso cara de fastidio pero aceptó la sugerencia: la prioridad en este momento es la ayuda que necesita la gente castigada por la catástrofe.