Renunció Héctor Cavallero a Radio Nacional

Héctor Cavallero renunció a su cargo de director ejecutivo de Radio Nacional. En su reemplazo asumirá Fernando Subirats, otro histórico de la producción periodística radial, que llega tras dejar un puesto en Radio Rivadavia y haber pasado por la gestión de la emisora estatal durante el gobierno de Mauricio Macri.

Cavallero, de 80 años, había llegado con su extensa trayectoria en los medios y el mundo del espectáculo a Radio Nacional en febrero de 2024, durante los recambios de autoridades en los medios públicos que había impulsado la gestión de Javier Milei.