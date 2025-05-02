Renunció un panelista de Duro de Domar y denunció una agresión de Pablo Duggan

Antonio Aracre dijo que el conductor lo insultó y humilló durante un corte.

Otra vez un escándalo en Duro de Domar. Esta vez la pelea se llevó puesto a uno de los panelistas. El economista Antonio Aracre, que saltó a la política como asesor de Alberto Fernández y luego se acercó al gobierno de Javier Milei, denunció que Pablo Duggan lo insultó y lo agredió durante un corte.

“Anoche tuvimos un intercambio en #DDD a raíz del enojo del presidente @JMilei con algunos periodistas. Inmediatamente el conductor comenzó a distorsionar mis palabras y y asumir una conducta violenta hacia mí. Cuando yo dije no querer decir algunas cosas que nos involucran a todos, me refería a que no sólo no cobraba un centavo en la TVP sino tampoco en C5N aunque estaba intentando cambiar esa realidad en el último caso. En el corte con las cámaras apagadas y ante la presencia de todos mis compañeros (mudos todos) y los técnicos me insultó y me humilló como nunca antes me había pasado en la vida“, contó Aracre después del incidente.

Duggan se había sacado por una frase de Aracre que interpretó como una amenaza. La pelea arrancó al aire y siguió en el corte.

Un día después, Aracre volvió a dar sus razones para renunciar: “Quiero contarles que no me fui de Duro de Domar por los maltratos del miércoles durante la transmisión (que alcanzarían de sobra para hacerlo) sino por lo que no se vio durante el corte y que obviamente yo no tengo ni sé si queda grabado aunque lo dudo. Esa sí que es la verdadera violencia asimétrica oculta e invisibilizada por todos los medios y periodistas progresistas porque entre gauchos no se pisan el poncho“.

Aracre cumplía un rol muy incómodo en Duro de Domar, algo similar a lo que hace Mariana Brey. Sus posturas a favor del Gobierno le generaban roces permanentes con Duggan y los demás panelistas.