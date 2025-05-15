Salsa Lilita: ¿ Se viene la temporada en Carlos Paz con Tarico?

Estuvo en TN y intecartuó con la caricatura que hace de ella el genial humorista. Desopilante y una radigrafía del país.

En un par de minutos, Lilita dmeostró que puede superar a su propia caricatura. Con total soltura, destrozó a Milei, a Luis Juez y Lemoine. Además , dijo que no lo conocía al periodista Canaletti cuando le insinuaron que sería un buen partido para haga una pareja.

De Milei insinuó que no le gustan las mujeres y que sería asexuado. A el cordobés Juez lo tildó de ordinario. Desmereció a la preferida del presidnete llamándola “gato”. Todo estó en paso de comedia con un Airel Tarico que iba complementando con chascarrillos.

Entre bromas , soltó que habría existido un pacto Milei , Massa y Rovira para hacer caer Ficha Limpia.

Pase y vean : ¿se viene la temporada de verano ?

 