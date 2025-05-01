Santiago Cúneo consiguió nueva pantalla

El polémico periodista y dirigente político reaparecerá en la tele. Su nueva pantalla es IP, el canal del sindicalista Víctor Santa María. Cúneo, puteador serial y personaje controversial, tendrá una tira una vez a la semana. El Ariete contará con la participación de Juan Cruz Sanz y Monserrat Brizuela.