Se juntaron los 4 fantásticos: Rial, Canosa, Fantino y Doman debutaron en Carnaval

Los conductores debutaron con un streaming atípico.

Jorge Rial, Viviana Canosa, Fabián Doman y Alejandro Fantino se juntaron en un streaming. Les tocó debutar un día atípico, casi a la misma hora que Cristina explotaba el rating en C5N.

“Los políticos van a pasar a seis kilómetros”, arrancó Doman en una suerte de rol de conductor. A su lado, Fantino adelantó que viene a divertirse: “Voy a hacer concha a quien tenga que hacer concha”.

El debate pasó por varios temas: ¿Por qué Milei da notas solo a los periodistas cercanos al Gobierno?

Canosa se trenzó con Fantino cuando dijo que Milei está en contra de la libertad de expresión.