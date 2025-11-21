Se vienen recortes en la TV Pública y Radio Nacional

El Gobierno trabaja en la apertura de un retiro voluntario en los Medios Públicos. Hoy la planta de empleados es de 2400 trabajadores registrados, nucleados entre la estructura de la Televisión Pública y la de Radio Nacional.

“La radio número uno en la Argentina tiene 300 empleados y Radio Nacional tiene 1100, cuatro veces más. Es un despropósito”, sentenció un funcionario a Infobae.

En el Gobierno prometen, además, que avanzarán en un cambio de imagen de la Televisión Pública, con una renovación en los colores, tipografía y la grilla de programación, antes de impulsar el proceso de privatización anticipado.