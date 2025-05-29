Serenellini vuelve a la radio tras su paso en falso por el Gobierno

El periodista sobrevivió un año en la Secretaría de Prensa pero finalmente fue echado.

Eduardo Serenellini vuelve a los medios tras su frustrada experiencia en el Gobierno. Desde el lunes 2 de junio conducirá un programa en radio Continental en el segmento de 17 a 19 horas.

El periodista sobrevivió durante un año en la Secretaría de Prensa pero nunca pudo hacer pie. En enero de este año, finalmente se anunció su salida. Ese mismo día, Serenellini le agradeció a Javier Milei por su confianza y gran amistad.

Serenellini no tenía el respaldo ni de Karina ni de Santiago Caputo, los otros dos integrantes del Triángulo de Hierro. Además arrastraba una interna feroz con Manuel Adorni, el portavoz de Milei. En ese contexto, su figura estaba abocada principalmente a participar de actos protocolares con ONG y a hacer recorridas por el interior del país.