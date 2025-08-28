Sin precedentes: la TV Pública se baja del Mundial de EE.UU.

Así se dejó trascender desde fuentes oficiales. Se aduce un gesto de ahorro público. Históricamente la señal pública siempre transmitió los partidos de la selección de fútbol.

El rum rum surgió cerca de la oficina de la vocería de Manuel Adorni. El gobierno le pasaría la motosierra a la transmisión del próximo Mundia del fútbol a disputarse en EEUU, México y Canadá. La motivación es promocianar que es un gobierno que le sigue ahorrando la plata a los argentinos. Falta un año y mientras que la medida no sea oficial surgirían otras miradas, dado que el presidente es futbolero y para esa etapa, si su plan sigue vigente, iniciará la campaña por la reelección.

De insistir con este recorte, el asunto será muy polémico dado que a través de la TV Pública se traslada a todo el país la posibilidad de gratuidad para ver a Messi y su ballet.

Desde que estalló el escándalo de los audios de Spagnuolo, Adorni suspendió sus conferencias de prensa y cualquier tipo de aparición pública. Del plan inicil de cerrar la TV Pública solo ha quedado lo gestual y la decisión de hacer contenidos a través de productoras privadas. Se congelaron las paritarias de los gremios y el personal que se abocó a retiros voluntarios no tuvo reemplazos.

El último Mundial demostró que el gasto de transmitir, el fenómeno de mayor raiting del planeta nunca debería resultar deficitario desde lo económico. Las autoridades de aquel entonces salieron empatadas. Gastaron 11 millones de dólares y se ganaron 11 millones 500 mil dólares.

Si se confirma la versión alentada por usinas gubernamentales, será la primera vez que la pantalla pública estará afuera de la grilla mundialista. De esta manera los partidos se verán por el cable pago: TyC y DirectTV.