Telefé pide calma a sus empleados y que no hablen de los “rumores”

Uno de los directivos de Paramout le reclamó a los empleados que “no hagan comentarios al respecto ni compartan información”

La información está instalada. El grupo Paramount aceleró en los últimos días la venta de su negocio en la Argentina y Chile, que incluye como activo estrella a Telefe. La compañía norteamericana le otorgó un mandato de venta a la consultora Quantum Finanzas, que lidera el economista Daniel Marx, para la búsqueda de un comprador para el canal líder de la televisión abierta en la Argentina.

La lista de candidatos es amplia.

En medio de esos rumores, Darío Turovelzky, ejecutivo de Paramount, mandó un comunicado interno que llegó a manos de Angel De Brito. En ese mensaje habla de “versiones” y le pide a los empleados que no hablen “ni compartan información”.

El comunicado:

Equipo,
Como habrán visto, se ha especulado sobre el futuro de Telefe en diferentes publicaciones. Nosotros no podemos basarnos ni en rumores ni conjeturas de estos medios de comunicación. Cuando tengamos noticias para compartir, las informaremos directamente desde la compañía y por los canales habituales.

Estas versiones sobre Telefe podrían continuar; mientras tanto, seguiremos operando con normalidad, como siempre lo hemos hecho. Les pedimos que se mantengan enfocados en sus responsabilidades y en las prioridades de sus equipos.

Además, les solicitamos que en el caso de ser contactados por cualquier medio o persona fuera de la compañía, por favor no hagan comentarios al respecto ni compartan información. Simplemente, deriven las consultas a Sol Tomaselli, responsable de nuestro equipo de Comunicaciones en Argentina.

Si bien no debemos distraernos con estos rumores, este interés de la prensa es el reflejo de la relevancia que tiene Telefe como líder del mercado.

Gracias por su constante enfoque, profesionalismo y dedicación.
Darío Turovelzky.