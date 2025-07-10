Tévez recaló en el club de cercanía macrista

Calos Tévez es el nuevo DT de Talleres de Córdoba. La institución tallarín es la que swe enfrenta a Chiqui Tapia defendiendo el proyecto de la SAD ( Sociedad Anónima Deportiva.) .Su presidente , Andrés Fassi se ha abanderado con dicho proyecto en sociedad política con Mauricio Macri. Por eso El Pache está en su casa.