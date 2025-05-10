Últimas encuestas hablan de paridad entre Santoro y Adorni

Esto dejaría en el tercer puesto al PRO. Una elección que se nacionalizó. El efecto Ficha Limpia.

La elección del segundo puesto, o la elección de primer test nacional. Lo primero surge de un promedio general de encuestas donde al candidato filo k, Leandro Santoro, le dan un a ventaja ante la fragmentación que produce la gran cantidad de postulantes a legisladores porteños.

Sin embargo, en últimos sondeos el candidato de la LLA fue creciendo acercando la posibilidades de pelear por el triunfo. Los encuestadores señalan que la participación de Milei , quien se metió de lleno en la campaña, le dio un espaldarazo importante en el crecimiento.

De ser así, sería un golpe durísimo para el PRO que lleva a una candidata, Silvia Lospennato, poco conocida para el gran público. La ex diputada se embanderó con Ficha Limpia, tema de agenda anti corrupción que dominó la pelea interna entre las dos fuerzas de derecha en la última semana.

La acción polémica de los dos senadores misioneros que se dieron vuelta rechazando la inhibición que se les iba a dar a los políticos de participar como candidatos condenados en un segunda instancia, sigue despertando todo tipo de lecturas conspirativas. Esa ley iba dejar afuera de la cancha a Cristina, al menos en el plano nacional. 

Libertarios y la cúpula del PRO se ven con sospecha de quien fue el que le pidió a Carlos Rovira que diseccionara el voto de los senadores misioneros para que el proyecto no salga. La fuerza de Mauricio logro imponer enmanto de sospecha sobre la Rosada.

El efecto Ficha Limpia se desconoce ya que es muy reciente. Los amarillos esperan una remontada que al menos evite el papelón que ponga en juego el esquema político de la ciudad.