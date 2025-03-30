Un round especial: Santoro y Peretta se cruzaron en una apuesta

El candidato de la UP , Leandro Santoro, se burló del candidato a legislador de la ciudad, Marcelo Peretta (.   , en asegurar que el farmacéutico no alcanzará los 5 puntos que dice algunas encuestas que tiene, en la intención de voto de elección a legisladores porteños del próximo 18 de mayo. “Si los tiene me retiro de la política”, dijo jactancioso el representante del kirchnerismo.

La repuesta de Peretta fue doblarle la apuesta:

“Paradojas electorales: el que va primero en las encuestas pierde tiempo burlándose del que va último. Leandro Santoro dice que si Marcelo Peretta saca 5 puntos se retira de la política. Yo estoy trabajando para sacar 5 puntos, ¿crees que @SantoroLeandro va a cumplir su promesa y se va a su casa antes de asumir?

Peretta lo desafió a debatir en un espacio televisivo.  El ex socio político de Patricia Bullrich tiene lista propia proclamándose como el verdadero libertario, y encabeza la boleta de Movimiento Plural.

 