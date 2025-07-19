Victor Hugo Morales sonó para volver a C5N pero chocó con los aires de cambio

El relator se fue hace dos años, antes de la campaña de 2023. Alguien sugirió su nombre pero fue vetado.

La pantalla de C5N está en un proceso silencioso de transformación tras la ruptura de la histórica sociedad entre Cristóbal López y Fabián De Sousa. En la “separación de bienes”, López conservó la marca Grupo Indalo y una serie de activos estratégicos. Todos los medios quedaron de su lado.

En C5N, el divorcio todavía no tuvo gran impacto en el día a día pero la idea es deskirchnerizar la pantalla. No será de un día para el otro. En ese proceso, la fórmula ideal sería mezclar figuras contrapuestas, como ocurre en Duro De Domar, donde se cruzan los más extremos debatiendo con fieles representantes del mileísmo.

Aunque el canal va en esa dirección, alguien puso sobre la mesa de decisiones el nombre de Victor Hugo Morales. El periodista se fue en 2023, antes de la campaña presidencial, y se recluyó en la radio de las Madres. “Llegado este año el canal hizo un ofrecimiento que no me dio ninguna alegría porque me reducía muchísimo la participación y justamente en un año electoral. No voy a especular con qué pudo haber motivado eso, sino que lo voy a tomar en términos televisivos. Cientos de profesionales andan deseosos de trabajar en televisión y no tienen a veces la oportunidad de tener un programa una vez por semana. Yo he tenido siete años, todos los días haciendo televisión en este periodo y por consiguiente no voy a mostrarme quejoso”, dijo en ese momento.

Según pudo saber este medio, su nombre quedó descartado rápidamente. El relator es una figura emparentada con el kirchnerismo duro y va en contra del rumbo que quieren tomar las nuevas autoridades.