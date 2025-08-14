¿ Y si le ponemos pistacho a la política?

Está de moda .Desde alfajores a otros alimentos . Se le atribuyen propiedades. En la cultura popular comparte el color verde con el dólar.

Hay una nueva devoción entre los Homo  Argentum. Es conseguir alfajores o algo que contenga pistacho. El producto que nuestros tíos consumían tomando un rico helado , ahra es cool. Proviene de un árbol originario de Siria, Turquía , Irán y Afganistán occidenta. Se le atribuyen propiedades incomprobables. Desde regular el colesterol hasta ser un incentivo sexual.

Podríamos derivar que ala política le falta un poco de pistacho. Total con probar no perdemos nada.

Milei le puso pimienta desde el arranque de su gestión. Lossabores van cambiando en el gusto del consumidor electoral , con mayor prontitud desde el quiebre dle 2001. Parece igual que la “casta” seguirá sufirendo frente al gran puteador que está en un proceso de recuperación. Como dice en su viñeta el humorista Erlich , lleva 9 días sin insultar. Los que padecen adicciones saben que siempre hay que estar con la guardia alta.

El pistaho es como una corazonada .Ni tiene término medio. Están los que lo aman y también los que no pueden verlo ni de lejos. En algunos platos gourmet, el pistacho es ese toque diferente.

Milei recibió en Olivos a su legión de legisladores perdidos en duras derrotas parlamentarias. Cerca de la medianoche se acordó que podían tener hambre (en Olivos los únicos que comen temprano son los perros),  y encargó algunas docenas de empanadas. ¿ Con pistacho? Tranquilos no salió aun en el mercado, aunque las empanadas Darín prometen alguna novedad al respecto.

Los condimentos de la política , enfentando un nuevo y agotador cronograma electoral desdoblado, es la de la fórmula de siempre. “Agarrarse de la soga , para entrar en una lista”.

Pareja, Massa, Schiaretti y otros que firman detrás tiene siempre una misma convicción que es “pertenecer es bueno”. Mientras aguante el sistema y sus conocidos trucos de magia, se hablará los lunes posteriores con cierta ingenuidad la poca participación electoral.

El pistacho es como la nueva utopía para los seres aburridos de los sabores convencionales. Comparte el color verde con el dólar , otra de las devociones argentas. El plan bajo la promesa que transcurres según lo planificado, está bajo sospecha de algún aditivo que nos seduce como si nunca lo hubieramos probado. Plan de ajuste , endeudamiento y privatizaciones. Caída del salario real y dólar planchado. Eso si ahora con un poco de pistacho.

Horacio Caride