Yuyito volvió a la pantalla besando el muñequito de Milei

Yuyito está dolida y lo hace sentir en pantalla. Es que la casi Primera Dama se cree ninguneada por los medios , que de vez en cuando rumorean una posible separación con el Jefe de estado. Regresó a la pantalla del cable y editorializó :  “Cuántas cosas que han dicho sobre mí en el verano, chicos…”, comenzó su descargo la conductora de TV.

Jugueteó con dos muñecos que representan la pareja feliz….