Baby Etchecopar habló tras la polémica con el Gordo Dan

El conductor dijo que es grave que se ponga en juego la libertad de expresión.

Luego de la polémica en las redes con el Gordo Dan, el tuteo oficialista quien le pidió al Presidente que meta preso a un periodista, Baby Etchecopar hizo una dura editorial en su programa con duras críticas al Gobierno.

No tiene calidad moral alguien que bromea con la libertad de expresión“, dijo Baby sobre el Gordo Dan. Y agregó: “Me rehuso pensar que Javier Milei está enterado, esto perjudica al Gobierno…”.

Etchecopar contó que no lo llamó el vocero presidencial y dijo que es “peligroso” para el país.

En la última arremetida contra los periodistas, Milei dijo: “No odiamos lo suficiente a los periodistas”. Lo hizo para desmentir una información que había dicho el panelista Javier Brancatelli sobre la ministra de Capital Humano, Sandra Pettovello, en su visita a Roma, pero a lo largo de la semana utilizó la misma fórmula para cruzar a periodistas de prensa escrita y audiovisual.

A esa ola se sumó el Gordo Dan, junto con otros usuarios trolls afines al Gobierno y a La Libertad Avanza. “¿Javo podés meter en cana a algún periodista por decreto como hizo Alfonsín por favor?”, le escribió Daniel Parisini.