Banco Ciudad presenta nuevas promociones a través de Buepp

Buepp, la billetera digital del Ciudad, presenta una nueva promoción en carnicerías que permite acceder a un 30% de descuento los días sábados y domingos, desde el sábado 5 de julio.

El beneficio aplica a las compras realizadas en las 149 sucursales de la cadena RES ubicadas en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires y el gran Buenos Aires, pagando a través de la App Buepp, con dinero en cuenta, tarjetas de débito o crédito (tope mensual $6000). A

demás, también los días viernes hay un 25% de reintegro a través de Buepp, pagando con tarjetas de débito o crédito (tope mensual $5000). Aprovechando estas promociones se puede alcanzar un ahorro mensual de hasta $11.000 en carnicerías RES.

La billetera digital del Ciudad ofrece una serie de beneficios únicos en rubros como alimentos, transporte, expensas, entretenimiento e impuestos que incluyen descuentos que en su conjunto permiten ahorrar a cada usuario de Buepp más de $100.000 mensualmente. Este monto promedio se multiplica en una familia cuando cada uno de sus integrantes, mayores de 13 años, utilizan Buepp, que es de acceso gratuito y sin costos asociados al uso de la billetera.