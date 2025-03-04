Cambios en A24 a un mes del comienzo: bajan un programa y se acomoda la grilla

Los autoridades decidieron avanzar con modificaciones por las bajas mediciones.

A un mes del comienzo de la nueva programación, se vienen cambios. El motivo son las bajas mediciones que vienen generando un clima de tensión desde el día 1. Fuentes del canal le confirmaron a Expediente Politico que a partir de este miércoles se acomodará la grilla. La mesa de periodistas de las 22 horas saldrá del aire y en ese lugar irá Baby Etchecopar.

La idea de la mesa de periodistas, una suerte de Animales Sueltos, nunca funcionó. Estaban entre otros, Jorge Asis, Maria Julia Oliván, los dos Wiñaski, y Ceferino Reato.

Ese cambio obligó a reacomodar los horarios de otros programas. Ignacio Ortelli pasará a las 16 horas (estaba a las 17) y Pablo Rossi estará a las 17 y a las 20 horas. El resto sigue igual: Feinmann de 18 a 20 y a las 21 se mantiene la dupla de Fioritti y Nico Wiñaski. El cierre seguirá siendo para Fabián Doman.