Canosa revivió la pelea con Mariana Fabbiani: “Entrega su dentadura por rating” 

En el programa con Rial, habló de la conductora de América. El video

Viviana Canosa decidió revivir su fuerte cruce con Mariana Fabbiani y sumó un nuevo capítulo con acusaciones de todo tipo. Lo hizo en el programa que ahora comparte con Jorge Rial, en Carnaval.

Canosa arrancó diciendo que Fabbiani “pidió su cabeza” en canal 13 tras el escándalo con su denuncia fallida. “Que le pregunte a Daniel Vila qué piensa de su marido, por eso lo rajó de la gerencia general… Mariano, su marido, de bueno no tiene nada, pero sí sabe de vueltos”, disparó Canosa.

Y agregó: “Mariana entrega su dentadura por un punto de rating”.

Al final, Rial se sumó al tema y apuntó algunos datos filosos sobre el socio del marido de Fabbiani.

Mirá el video desde el minuto 2:05:00