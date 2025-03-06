Carrió puso en marcha la primera denuncia anti corrupción contra Karina

Señaló a la hermana del presidente como “una cajera”. Agregó que son autoritarios y marginales.

Para volver a la superficie política nada mejor que una denuncia en Comodoro Py. Lilita anunció que será candidata a legisladora bonaerense y apuntó a Karina Milei. Considera a la hermana del presidente como una “cajera política”. Sus señalamientos llegan en momentos que crecen los rumores sobre supuestas coimas que se pedían para ver a empresarios.

A la vez, el asunto de la sospecha sobre Karina provienen de arrastre, ya que en plena formación de la fuerza libertaria (LLA), la Super hermana  ordenaba armados similares a la vieja política con candidaturas tazadas.

Lilita sostuvo ante Joaquín Morales Solá que los Milei “son marginales y autoritarios”. Sus espadas políticas, Mónica Frade y Maximiliano Ferraro, de la Coalición Cívica (CC), presentaron una denuncia penal contra la funcionaria , por “cohecho, tráfico de influencias y por infringir la ley de Ética Pública” a raíz del escándalo de las criptomonedas.

 