De Loredo usa los lentes del ecuatoriano copión

El diputado cordobés, Rodrigo De Loredo, se pasea por el Congreso con una facheros anteojos “inteligentes”.Son los mismos que entraron en la polémica del estudiante ecuatoriano señalado por el gobierno nacional , como el estudiante que se copió entre los residentes de medicina. Los lentes son los RayBan que se asociaron con Meta para este desarrollo tecnológico que incluye la IA.

Sus colegas lo ven con recelo y se cuidan de lo que hablan. Al legislador que se bajó de la interna cordobesa con Mestre, los super anteojos le sirven para disimular las lagrimas que se le sueltan seguido cuando hace sus discursos en el parlamento.

 

 