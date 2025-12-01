Dicen que hay una diputada de Grabois que está al pedo

La diputada bonaerense hizo un proyecto de impuestos a los gases de las vacas.

Lucía Klug es diputada de Unión por la Patria y cuadro político perteneciente a la línea de Juan Grabois. Tuvo una idea y la materializó en un proyecto de ley . Quiere que se le cobre un impuesto a los productores del campo por los gases y eructos de las vacas.

La iniciativa se titula:  “Tasa Ambiental sobre el Metano en Buenos Aires” (TAMBA) busca compensar el metano que genera la industria cárnica y láctea a través de esta mejora en la gestión de residuos.

Por supuesto, a los dirigentes del campo les aparece un absurdo y abuso. CARBAP señaló:  “La ganadería bonaerense ya sostiene una de las presiones impositivas más altas del país. Sumar una tasa al ‘metano de las vacas’ no reduce emisiones, reduce producción, competitividad y empleo“.

En las redes,  explotó la polémica el impuesto al pedo de la vaca…

 

 


El debate da para la chanza. La diputada k deberia saber la oportunidad y el modo de hacer una presentación que demás no origine nuevos impuestos.Organizaciones ambientalistas apuntas a cambiar la forma de alimentación de las vacas con otras formas de pastoreo.

 