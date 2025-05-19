El economista militante “pronosticó” un triunfo de Santoro

Juan Enrique se hizo famoso por militar a favor del kirchnerismo desde su rol de economista. Pasó por A24, C5N y ahora está en Crónica. En todas las pantallas hizo varios papelones. Este domingo dijo que las mesas testigo daban un triunfo a favor de Santoro …. A esa hora, en todos los canales ya hablaban de una derrota del Peronismo.