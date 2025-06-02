En el celular de Alberto también aparecen gremialistas, famosos y hasta una periodista

Son más de 8400 páginas de mensajes, audios y fotos.

Los chats de Alberto Fernández y Fabiola Yañez desnudan una relación tormentosa por lo menos desde 2017. Está plagado de peleas y discusiones por celos y otros motivos. Lo peor ocurrió en 2024, cuando estaban en Madrid, en departamentos separados, y trataban de lidiar con la crianza de su hijo a pocas cuadras de distancia.

Todos los chats fueron encontrados en el teléfono de Fernández secuestrado por la Justicia en el marco de la causa de violencia de género y peritado en los últimos días a pedido del ex presidente. Hay conversaciones desde 2017 hasta 2024, desde diferentes celulares.

Llamativamente, hay períodos de tiempo que fueron borrados. El más sugestivo abarca la campaña presidencial: no hay chats entre marzo y diciembre de 2019. Los mensajes se reanudan el 21 de diciembre de ese año, cuando Fernández y Yañez ya vivían en la quinta de Olivos. Los investigadores también se sorprendieron con la escasa cantidad de mensajes de 2020 y 2021.

Además de las peleas de la pareja, aparecen mencionadas muchas personas. Al menos dos sindicalistas muy conocidos, famosos del mundo del espectáculo, y hasta una periodista/conductora que tuvo muy buena relación con el ex presidente y terminó en malos términos.

 