Fran Fijap ahora dice que lo agredieron a él y tuvo que disculparse

El youtuber libertario fue testigo del encontronazo entre Caputo y Manes. Qué dijo.

El youtuber libertario otra vez está metido en un quilombo. Fijap fue testigo privilegiado del encontronazo entre Santiago Caputo y Facundo Manes en el Congreso. Luego de la polémica, fue a la TV, tuvo que pedir disculpas por haber tapado una cámara (en realidad era un teléfono) y terminó denunciando que en realidad el agredido fue él. 

Fijap estuvo en LN+. Arrancó tildado a Manes “de ser un ser nefasto y mentiroso”. Luego aseguró que el cruce fue casual cuando todo el mundo sabe que Caputo fue a buscar a Manes porque la salida estaba para el otro lado. Por si fuera poco, terminó diciendo que tapó un teléfono porque le habían pegado “una piña” de atrás. Las imágenes de las cámaras de seguridad no mostraron esa supuesta agresión. 

En la secuencia se ve a un periodista que intenta filmar el encontronazo. Fijap se lo saca de encima, le tapa el teléfono y pone el suyo para intentar tener “la primicia”.

La versión de Manes también está en duda. El diputado primero dijo que le pegaron dos piñas y terminó diciendo que solo fue una amenaza. ¿Qué tipo de amenaza?, le preguntaron en varios programas. No contestó.

 

 