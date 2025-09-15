Kicillof se “amigó” con los grandes medios y enfurece al camporismo

El gobernador le dio una entrevista a Clarín y este lunes va al programa de Carlos Pagni.

Axel Kicillof decidió amigarse con los grandes medios. De repente, luego de la victoria en las elecciones bonaerense, el gobernador le dio una entrevista a Clarín, justo para la edición del domingo, y este lunes va al programa de Carlos Pagni, en LN+.

“El Gobierno tiene que cambiar, y Milei mismo lo puede hacer”, fue el título de la entrevista del domingo. No por casualidad, fue el título principal del diario de papel y estuvo bien arriba en la home de Clarín durante todo el día.

Este lunes, Kicillof va al programa de Carlos Pagni, luego de la cadena nacional.

Las dos entrevistas muestran un cambio evidente en la comunicación del gobernador, que ahora ya piensa en 2027.

En La Cámpora hay mucho descontento. Recordemos que Kicillof todavía no habló con Cristina después de las elecciones y tiene una guerra abierta con la ex presidenta.