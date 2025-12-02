La feroz interna judicial que desató la maraña de causas contra el financista cercano a Tapia

Hay varios expedientes por el mismo tema. Se viene una pelea por la competencia.

El escándalo de Sur Finanzas, la financiera cercana al Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia, desató una feroz interna judicial de la que participan varios jueces y fiscales de distintos fueros.

El primer conflicto se da en Lomas de Zamora, donde tramita la denuncia de la DGI. La fiscal Incardona primero decidió abrir una investigación preliminar (IP) y de esa manera demoró el sorteo y las medidas de prueba. Recién el viernes, activó la denuncia y por sorteo le cayó al juez Villena, con quien mantiene un enfrentamiento. Unas horas después, molesta con ese sorteo, planteó que la causa debería haber caído en el juzgado 2 de Lomas, a cargo de Luis Armella.

Incardona habló de un “error” pero se trata de un sorteo informático que realiza la Cámara de La Plata.

El argumento para plantear la incompetencia era una causa vieja, casi sin movimiento, en el juzgado de Armella contra el club Banfield. Incardona encontró una mención a ese club en la denuncia de la DGI y trazó un puente ficticio.

El planteo de incompetencia demoró el avance de la causa principal. Antes de que Villena resolviera ese planteo, Incardona trasladó la información sobre Sur Finanzas a la causa de Armella, que activó 19 allanamientos.

En el corto plazo habrá un choque entre las dos causas, donde Incardona actúa como fiscal.

A su vez hay al menos tres expedientes en Penal Económico y en el fuero federal. Son todas causas viejas. Una, por denuncia del BCRA, data de 2021. De repente, ahora todos quieren investigar lo que avecina una pelea por la competencia.

 