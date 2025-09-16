La interna entre Nancy Pazos y Brey se fue de las manos: “Es una pelotuda”

Se dijeron de todo en la pantalla de Telefé. MIrá el video.

La novela entre Nancy Pazos y Mariana Brey se fue de las manos. Las panelistas se dijeron de todo y hasta se insultaron al aire. La discusión esta vez fue por el discurso de Javier Milei. Pero pasó un límite.

Pazos comenzó alardeando que había acertado el resultado de las elecciones en la Provincia. “También sabés qué pasa después de octubre.. Si es que llega a octubre.. Porque para vos es el peor Gobierno y está en el peor momento… Yo te escuché decirlo”, ironizó Brey y remarcó: “Cómo está la oposición, haciendo un trabajo enorme para que este Gobierno no pueda llegar en lo posible a octubre, pero, si llega a octubre, que no llegue a 2027, a terminarlo. Vos formás parte de esa oposición golpista que no quiere que el Presidente termine su mandato“.

Esa frase desató la furia de Pazos y comenzaron los insultos. “¿Vos me estás diciendo golpista a mí? Pero andá a cagar“, respondió Pazos y se defendió: ”No hay nadie con más compromiso con la democracia que yo. Acto seguido, bancarme a esta pelotuda diciendo esto…“.