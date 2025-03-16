Mariana Brey hizo una autocrítica: “Fue una pregunta fuera de lugar”

La periodista dijo que no avala la violencia y se disculpó por sus dichos sobre Pablo Grillo.

La periodista Mariana Brey intentó calmar la polémica que se generó a partir de una discusión en Duro de Domar, donde se preguntó si el cartucho de gas que lastimó a Pablo Grillo provenía de las fuerzas de seguridad. Eso generó insultos de Jorge Rial y de Nancy Pazos, entre otros.

“Hice una pregunta fuera de lugar, mal formulada, ese día quizás venía sobregirada, uno tiene que hacer autocrítica. Quiero aclarar que no había mala intención”, fue la explicación de Brey en su programa de C5N.

El tema tuvo amplias repercusiones en la semana. Jorge Rial apuntó a quien fuera su columnista en Argenzuela. La tildó de “periodista del régimen Mileísta”.

Otra que reaccionó fue Nancy Pazos, quien insultó a Brey, con quien comparte programa en Telefé. “Hoy tuve que discutir con una pelotuda, no tengo otra forma de decirlo”, dijo Pazos en Radio 10.

En su programa, Tomás Dente contó que las autoridades de Telefé le pusieron una condición para que siga en el programa: que le pida disculpas públicas a Brey. 