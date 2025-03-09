Matías Bertolotti le respondió a Rodrigo Lussich

La sucesión de lluvias y la tragedia en Bahía Blanca desató un debate en un rubro inesperado. En su programa, Rodrigo Lussich ironizó y dijo “haga justicia, mate un meteorólogo”.

Matías Bertolotti le respondió furioso a él y a Migue Granados, que también los había insultado.