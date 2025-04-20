Milei irá al cierre del acto con sabor a bautismo de la LLA, en el territorio peronista

Cerrará el primer congreso político de la fuerza en la ciudad de La Plata. Presencias importantes de aliados y potenciales saltadores de garrocha.

La pelea va en serio. El primer congreso político de la LLA (Libertad Avanza) contará con el cierre discursivo del presidente , Javier Milei. Será el próximo martes en el Salón Vonharv Eventos de La Plata. Un acto controlado , con la presencia de más de 1200 militantes y dirigentes.

Todo está coordinado por el presidente de la LLA bonaerense y armador político, Sebastián Pareja. El dirigente cuenta con el total respaldo de la Secretaria General de la Presidencia , Karina Milei quien será Quine maneje la lapicera de la conformación de las listas.

Una particularidad tendrá el acto bautismal de la LLA , ya que contará con referentes barriales del conurbano, simpatizantes que fueron previamente sondeados , los que se le hicieron un cuestionario sobre ls principales reclamos sociales. Sobre esta temática los libertarios trabajaran para discutir plataformas de contenidos.

En las primeras filas además del titular de diputados, Martín Menem , se prevé la presencia de las principales figuras del gabinete nacional . EL frutilla de postre serán los invitados especiales del PRO: Diego Santilli , Cristian Ritondo y el intendente de Mar del Plata, Guillermo Montenegro. Una mojada de oreja para Mauricio Macri.

Entre los aliados nuevos ya declarados estarán Diego Valenzuela (intendente de tres de febrero ) y el ex titular del bloque se senadores de Juntos , Roberto Costa.

La mayoría de las encuestas hoy dan paridad en la provincia de Buenos Aires, entre el peronismo y la nueva fuerza que gobierna la esfera nacional . Por eso se cree que Cristina puso en pausa su enfrentamiento con el gobernador bonaerense, Áxel Kicillof.

 

 