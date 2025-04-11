Norman Briski: “Es increíble que la vanguardia sean los jubilados”

n una entrevista radial, el actor y director teatral agitó un debate sobre la protesta y los sectores sindicales. Reapareció luego de sus dichos sobre el conflicto de Medio Oriente.

Briski siempre despierta polémicas. El actor de la Fiaca, es un activo militante de causas sociales desde los 70. En su tercera edad, Norman vuelve a la carga luego de su potente discurso reivindicativo de la causa Palestina, en los últimos Martín Fierro.

El artistas charló con la 530. Se mostró soprendido con que “la vanguardia de la lucha en las calles sea de los jubilados”. La gran contradicción aquí es que únicamente se puede ser valiente si te cagás de miedo«, afirmó Norman Briski 

 